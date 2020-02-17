Global  

You can still get help if you missed College Goal Sunday

You can still get help if you missed College Goal Sunday
You can still get help if you missed College Goal Sunday

We've been telling you about college goal sunday and how you could get help applying for financial aid today... now... even if you missed today's event -- you can still get professional help.

Several students and their families stopped by for help this afternoon.

Ivy tech community college hosted a college goal sunday event.

Experts from several area schools were on hand to help.

Students and parents have to fill out the free application for federal student aid -- or fafsa -- to qualify for scholarships and grants.

I spoke with financial aid director julie wonderlin.

She says you can still get help even if you missed college goal sunday.

"we have four computers in our office that are available.

And well actually people can come in, they don't have to be going to ivy tech.

But they can come in and we'll help walk them through that."

You can also reach out to other area colleges for help... and high




