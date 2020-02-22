One man is in critical condition after getting shot in the face at a Euless apartment complex early Sunday morning.



Tweets about this Dallas Feed CBS Dallas: Man In Critical Condition After Shooting At Euless Apartment Complex, Suspect At Large https://t.co/VvxjQZ3emm #dallas 10 minutes ago The Tornado News 1 man is in critical condition in afternoon shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington section. #PhillyUnderSiege https://t.co/2u3RP2E7zV 13 minutes ago Earl Worthington RT @WGNNews: One person is dead and two others in critical condition after they were shot Sunday in East Garfield Park. Neighbors said peop… 1 hour ago WGN TV News One person is dead and two others in critical condition after they were shot Sunday in East Garfield Park. Neighbor… https://t.co/JzB386FtcV 1 hour ago DomesticGunViolence [2020/02/23] Gunowner in custody after shooting, critically wounding woman in domestic assault (Gary, IN) https://t.co/wX435vXBQt 1 hour ago ABC4 News WATCH: 2-year-old who was in critical condition following drive-by shooting takes first steps https://t.co/J8GyJZs38z 5 hours ago FOX13 Memphis One person in critical condition after a shooting, SCSO investigating https://t.co/hkTs3SdwAf 6 hours ago KSAT 12 The suspect fled in a dark-colored car and is still at large, per police. https://t.co/nOpMY2DtOj 8 hours ago