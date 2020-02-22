Global  

Man In Critical Condition After Shooting At Euless Apartment Complex, Suspect At Large

Man In Critical Condition After Shooting At Euless Apartment Complex, Suspect At Large

Man In Critical Condition After Shooting At Euless Apartment Complex, Suspect At Large

One man is in critical condition after getting shot in the face at a Euless apartment complex early Sunday morning.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Aurora Police: Man In Critical Condition After Shooting [Video]Aurora Police: Man In Critical Condition After Shooting

Aurora police want to find whoever is responsible for a shooting which sent a man to the hospital with critical injuries.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:32Published

Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot In Chinatown [Video]Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot In Chinatown

Crystal Cranmore reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:17Published

