snowmobile falls through ice on Oneida lake

Man on a desperate search finds what he's looking for at the woods valley ski area.

Good evening-- and thank you for joining us.

I'm caitlin irla.

Callihan has the night off.

An pdate to a story news channel 2 first brought yu yestrday.

The oneida county sheriff's office has finished their investigation into a snowmobile accident on oneida lake.

According to sheriff rob maciol, 35 year old michael holmes and 29 year old briana klink, were ice fishing... when their snowmobile fell through the ice.

Luckily, the two riders were able to pull themselves out of the water and neither of them suffered injuries.

News channel 2's brent kearney joins us now live in the studio to with more from the sheriff's department ee now that dark area.

The water underneath is moving thkfully no one was hurtbut i oke with the sheriff'sdepartme and y sa can s isnt the only dangerous ar on ke.

"at night it all looks the same, buyou can ugh the winter, it'll the water underneath is moing and its very thin."

Edward arcuri knows all to wellow dasheriff's department s a lake can be.

"this is a vyangerous area,ng to oneida creek is flowing all year long even through e winter, it'll get iced over."

The area's latest victim happening on saturday night.

The turned around.

They s department says a snowmobile carryintwo ice fid looking for some get back to shore after it got rk and fell went from snow to that black ice and they ittle longer athey shouldave.

It got dark ad at that point."

Und.

They came this wayhen they got a ves out ioriented looking for some landmarks, ands ate ere slowing down they went from snow to thats ck ice and they just started breaking throto and it was over at that point."

Luckily thh us the enitre time and assured us that no fluids at and wa to ore for help.

Private towf fluids so from an ovided us these photos as well as the decere ."

D out the next moring to remove the sled from if you "the dec was with us the enitre time and assured us that no fluids had spileir are some things to keep in mind if you do plan on heang out theice.

"if you are going to go out onto the ice yo should definity have someort of flation device with you.

Whether its an inflatable or a coentional life jacket."

In terms of how thick the ice should be, kahl says its a risk no matter when you go.

"you know there's 4 inches six inches but there's nothing officially i'm gonna tell you that's safe to go on because any time you go out there its at your own risk.."

And caitlin because their are so many creeks and rivers that flow into the lake.

There are alot more areas that have very thin ice.

So just make sure you know where those are