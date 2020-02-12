Actor Michael Douglas Campaigns For Bloomberg In Quincy

While the next presidential primary is in South Carolina, campaigns are heating up in Massachusetts ahead of Super Tuesday.



Recent related videos from verified sources Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones on films, family & love for India Actors Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones opened up on films, family and their love for India at the Hindustan Times Leadership Studio. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 10:32Published 1 week ago Basic Instinct Film Clip - Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas - Interrogation scene (Leg Crossing) Basic Instinct Film Clip - Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas - Interrogation scene Her interrogation scene where she crosses her legs is the most paused scene in movie history! Plot synopsis: A.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 04:49Published 2 weeks ago