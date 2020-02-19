Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Neighbors Planning Welcome Home Party For Rescued Palo Alto Hikers

Neighbors Planning Welcome Home Party For Rescued Palo Alto Hikers

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:47s - Published < > Embed
Neighbors Planning Welcome Home Party For Rescued Palo Alto Hikers

Neighbors Planning Welcome Home Party For Rescued Palo Alto Hikers

A Palo Alto couple is returning home after being rescued in an exhaustive search in the Marin wilderness.

Their neighbors are welcoming them back home with a heartwarming party.

Kiet Do reports.

(2-23-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Search Teams Return To Marin Wilderness To Find Missing Couple; 3rd Man Also Missing [Video]Search Teams Return To Marin Wilderness To Find Missing Couple; 3rd Man Also Missing

Search teams returned to the hiking trails and thick underbrush of rural Marin County Tuesday, looking for any sign of a Palo Alto couple who have been missing since last week from a rental home in..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.