New Orleans officials cancel tandem floats after Mardi Gras deaths

New Orleans officials cancel tandem floats after Mardi Gras deaths

New Orleans officials cancel tandem floats after Mardi Gras deaths

After the reported deaths of two paradegoers at this year's Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, the city said it will suspend tandem floats - multiple floats connected by a hitch and pulled by a single tractor - for the remainder of Mardi Gras.
New Orleans officials cancel tandem floats after Mardi Gras deaths

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed the media Saturday night, as did New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, after a man was killed that evening in an incident involving a tandem float.

The news of his death came days after a woman was crushed by a tandem float, according to reports.

The parades on both nights were canceled after the deaths, according to reports.



