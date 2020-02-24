Butte Womens Turnaround

Season capped off this week for the butte womens' basketball team... an 82-52 win over feather river college earned the roadrunners their first conference title, but they've come a long way since then... nat: (b what b-c x3) a 30-point win in the roadrunners regular season finale gave butte their first title in the golden valley conference -- in almost a decade... something third year head coach tyler newton had his eye on since day one... sot: i gave myself three years knowing what i was coming into and i really wanted to have a goal of if i'm not comepting for a league title in three years then i don't feel like i'm doing my job but he had a long way to go.

The roadrunners went 4-20 in ty's first year.

But he helped rebuild and saw a roadrunner squad that won 11 games the next year, before doubling that finishing 22-4 this season... sot: that just shows of how good of a coach he is you know it took him three years to already win a league title and it takes other coaches 10, 20 years... but to get there, ty needed the right group of women... sot: recruiting is key especially at this level.

If you don't get kids that a) care about the game and are passionate and b) can actually really compete and play, you're not going to have a successful program and i'm not the easiest guy to play for i only know one way to coach which is i demand the best from my kids every single day and i hear from my players regularaly they say coach you say it's never good enough and i'm like you're right cause i know we can be better... if he ever went quiet on me just know i'd be worried.

He brings the same intensity and energy every day at practice there's never a dull moment with tyler... but to help turn the program around, newton also needed guys on his bench who bought in... sot: to be honest this doesn't happen without my guys.

Everyday we're all sacrificing.

Some volunteer, some make a little bit of money, it's just buying into the culture and wanting to be apart of something special and how special it was that intensity translated well on the court.

Yet with all the tough love ty gives, it all starts with setting the right foundation... sot: i don't know another coach that takes their players to get their toe nails done and takes us to dinner all the time and has us over at his house and he takes time to build a relationship with all of us individually and so he's able to do that because he build a relationship...the y know that i'd do anything for those kids and in the behind the scenes stuff the late night phone calls, the text messages, staying after practice to work with kids, coming before practice working with kids, and just really anything they need i want to make sure i'm there for them and that allows me to hold them accountable and they reached their goal and i was really happy for them... while this accomplishment has been years in the making, the roadrunners have their eyes set on raising the bar... sot: we're not done yet.

We realize this is a great acheviement for us and we've checked off our first goal for the season but this program hasn't even been to a state game let alone won a state game and so we're going to rest up for a couple days and monday is back to work to try and get us a win... the roadrunners are the three seed in the playoffs.

They'll face yuba college at home next saturday... till then how about some boxing.

