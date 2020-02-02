WEB EXTRA - PEYTON FULLER (2-22) 28 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KEZI - Published WEB EXTRA - PEYTON FULLER (2-22) After going winless in its first four games of the season, the Oregon baseball team swept its first home series of the spring to improve to 3-4 under first-year head coach Mark Wasikowski. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources WEB EXTRA: Peyton Manning Making His Way Into Hard Rock Stadium CBS4's Lisa Petrillo caught up with the legendary NFL QB as he made his way into the stadium. Manning said he's a "bad predictor" and just wants a "good game" between the Chiefs and 49ers. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:20Published 3 weeks ago