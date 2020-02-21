Family Remembers Country Singer Hit, Killed By Car 45 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:30s - Published Family Remembers Country Singer Hit, Killed By Car Lindsey Lagestee, lead singer for Dixie Crush and also a doctor of pharmacy, was hit and killed on Valentine's Day in Mount Greenwood. CBS 2's Mike Puccinelli reports.

Recent related news from verified sources Lindsey Renee Lagestee, Singer With Country Band Dixie Crush, Dies at 25 Lindsey Renee Lagestee, a singer and founding member of the country music cover band Dixie Crush,...

