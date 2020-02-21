Global  

Family Remembers Country Singer Hit, Killed By Car

Family Remembers Country Singer Hit, Killed By Car

Family Remembers Country Singer Hit, Killed By Car

Lindsey Lagestee, lead singer for Dixie Crush and also a doctor of pharmacy, was hit and killed on Valentine's Day in Mount Greenwood.

CBS 2's Mike Puccinelli reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Lindsey Renee Lagestee, Singer With Country Band Dixie Crush, Dies at 25

Lindsey Renee Lagestee, Singer With Country Band Dixie Crush, Dies at 25Lindsey Renee Lagestee, a singer and founding member of the country music cover band Dixie Crush,...
The Wrap


Recent related videos from verified sources

Young Chicago Area Singer Laid To Rest [Video]Young Chicago Area Singer Laid To Rest

Lindsey Lagestee of South Holland was hit by a car on her way to a concert.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago

