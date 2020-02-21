|
Family Remembers Country Singer Hit, Killed By Car
|
Lindsey Lagestee, lead singer for Dixie Crush and also a doctor of pharmacy, was hit and killed on Valentine's Day in Mount Greenwood.
CBS 2's Mike Puccinelli reports.
|
|
