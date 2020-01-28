Australian train runs off rail and kills two on a troubled track

Global  

WALLAN, AUSTRALIA — An Australian XPT train travelling from Sidney to Melbourne derailed on Thursday, February 20, resulting in the deaths of the train driver and co-driver.

Citing Australian officials, the BBC reports that 153 passengers were on board at the time.

Australia's ABC reports the rail firm found track faults in the days before the accident.

Citing passengers, BBC reports the driver had announced that he would try make up for earlier delays.

At 7:50 p.m., the train derailed near Wallan, a township about 45 km from Melbourne.

Citing Victoria Police, ABC reports the impact killed the train driver, a 54-year-old Australian Capital Territory man, and the pilot, a 49 year old Castlemaine woman.

The crash turned the engine and the first carriage on their sides.

Footage and images of the aftermath show that the engine and four passenger carriages left the rails.

ABC reports that 12 passengers were hospitalized, including 11 with minor injuries and one person who suffered upper torso wounds.
