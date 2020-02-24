Global  

India says Namaste Trump; All eyes on roadshow, Motera event | Oneindia News

PM Modi welcomes US President Donald Trump; Crowds line roadshow route to Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad; Trump to pay respect at Sabarmati Ashram; Chorus grows in Congress on leadership crisis; Ex-CIC says roads at Shaheen Bagh unnecessarily barricaded; Kashmir schools reopen after 7-month shutdown and more news #IndiaWelcomesTrump #TrumpInIndia #NamasteyTrump #NamasteTrump #TrumpIndiaVisit #TrumpModiMeet
Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump wraps up 2-day visit, heaps praise on India, skirts Delhi unrest | Oneindia News [Video]Trump wraps up 2-day visit, heaps praise on India, skirts Delhi unrest | Oneindia News

What was the outcome of the Trump visit? Grand optics took centrestage, 3 key pacts were signed including one on enrgey and a $3 bn defence deal. Both leaders looked optimistic on a big trade package,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 08:09Published

US President and PM Modi hold bilateral talks, defence deals worth $3 Billion inked | Oneindia News [Video]US President and PM Modi hold bilateral talks, defence deals worth $3 Billion inked | Oneindia News

PM MODI AND US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ISSUED A JOINT STATEMENT AFTER HOLDING BILATERAL TALKS AT THE HYDERABAD HOUSE. PM MODI SAID THAT THE TWO LEADERS DISCUSSED EVERY IMPORTANT ASPECT OF US-INDIA..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:42Published

