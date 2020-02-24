India says Namaste Trump; All eyes on roadshow, Motera event | Oneindia News
India says Namaste Trump; All eyes on roadshow, Motera event | Oneindia News
PM Modi welcomes US President Donald Trump; Crowds line roadshow route to Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad; Trump to pay respect at Sabarmati Ashram; Chorus grows in Congress on leadership crisis; Ex-CIC says roads at Shaheen Bagh unnecessarily barricaded; Kashmir schools reopen after 7-month shutdown and more news
