American Idol 2020 Auditions: Curt Jones Peforms a Country Classic

Curt Jones, half of the duo Treble Soul with his wife and fellow auditioner Hannah Prestridge, stays true to his Country roots and sings 'Help Me Hold On' by Travis Tritt.

While he earns the respect of the judges, they are a no for now.

For more on their story and to see if Hannah gets her ticket, check out her audition video!

From Season 3, Episode '302 (Auditions)'.

Watch American Idol SUNDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.