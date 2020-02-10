Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 02:26s - Published < > Embed
FCA Replay February 21, 2020
"FCA Replay" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA US.
The top stories for the week of February 21, 2020, include challenging high school students to design the Ram truck of the future; a new ad campaign for Alfa Romeo; and inside accolades for the Jeep Gladiator and Ram 1500.
"FCA Replay" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA. The top stories for the week of February 10, 2020, include the reveal of a new Mopar Jeep Wrangler JPP 20 at the Chicago Auto show,..