Donald Trump arrives in Ahmedabad for two-day India tour 12 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published Donald Trump arrives in Ahmedabad for two-day India tour US president Donald Trump arrives to a warm welcome in the western city of Ahmedabad at the start of a two-day tour of India.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources India sets the stage for Trump visit The sun-baked city of Ahmedabad was jostling with activity on Sunday, as workers cleaned roads,...

Belfast Telegraph - Published 23 hours ago



'See you soon in Ahmedabad,' tweets Narendra Modi ahead of Donald Trump's visit United States President Donald Trump will begin his maiden official two-day state visit to India on...

Mid-Day - Published 5 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Tom Chandler @Herminio_EOI Us president Donald Trump arrives in Ahmedabad, India. 3 minutes ago Adam L. Hamsoon RT @meghna888888: President Trump arrives in India! Air Force One lands in Ahmedabad https://t.co/tUHWg5RvtK 4 minutes ago NewsR Donald Trump arrives in Ahmedabad for two-day India tour: https://t.co/6iS7cZN9Ty #DonaldTrump 7 minutes ago PamelaBourrell RT @NamasteTrump: The wait is over for the people of Ahmedabad as President Donald Trump, First lady Melania Trump and Prime Minister Naren… 9 minutes ago De Qu RT @lifestyle_ie: Melania Trump keeps it elegant in white jumpsuit as she arrives in India; see pics @FLOTUS #MelaniaTrump #MelaniaInIndia… 11 minutes ago The Round Table RT @IndiaToday: The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has left no stone unturned to make the roadshow a memorable experience. #NaMosteTrump #… 11 minutes ago Newsd You are heartily welcome in the largest democracy of the world. This is Gujarat but the entire country is enthusias… https://t.co/Dnd709glC8 12 minutes ago Newsd ''I think today we can see history being repeated. 5 months back I started my US trip with 'Howdy Modi' & today my… https://t.co/a8cTukI4dy 12 minutes ago