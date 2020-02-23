Global  

Donald Trump arrives in Ahmedabad for two-day India tour

Donald Trump arrives in Ahmedabad for two-day India tour

Donald Trump arrives in Ahmedabad for two-day India tour

US president Donald Trump arrives to a warm welcome in the western city of Ahmedabad at the start of a two-day tour of India.
India sets the stage for Trump visit

The sun-baked city of Ahmedabad was jostling with activity on Sunday, as workers cleaned roads,...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

'See you soon in Ahmedabad,' tweets Narendra Modi ahead of Donald Trump's visit

United States President Donald Trump will begin his maiden official two-day state visit to India on...
Mid-Day - Published


Sabaa45534518

Tom Chandler @Herminio_EOI Us president Donald Trump arrives in Ahmedabad, India. 3 minutes ago

hamsoon

Adam L. Hamsoon RT @meghna888888: President Trump arrives in India! Air Force One lands in Ahmedabad https://t.co/tUHWg5RvtK 4 minutes ago

newsr_IN

NewsR Donald Trump arrives in Ahmedabad for two-day India tour: https://t.co/6iS7cZN9Ty #DonaldTrump 7 minutes ago

BOURRELL

PamelaBourrell RT @NamasteTrump: The wait is over for the people of Ahmedabad as President Donald Trump, First lady Melania Trump and Prime Minister Naren… 9 minutes ago

dan_377

De Qu RT @lifestyle_ie: Melania Trump keeps it elegant in white jumpsuit as she arrives in India; see pics @FLOTUS #MelaniaTrump #MelaniaInIndia… 11 minutes ago

CWRoundTable

The Round Table RT @IndiaToday: The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has left no stone unturned to make the roadshow a memorable experience. #NaMosteTrump #… 11 minutes ago

GetNewsd

Newsd You are heartily welcome in the largest democracy of the world. This is Gujarat but the entire country is enthusias… https://t.co/Dnd709glC8 12 minutes ago

GetNewsd

Newsd ''I think today we can see history being repeated. 5 months back I started my US trip with 'Howdy Modi' & today my… https://t.co/a8cTukI4dy 12 minutes ago


'Guest is God': Trump arrives to crowds and dance in India [Video]'Guest is God': Trump arrives to crowds and dance in India

U.S. President Donald Trump landed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Monday (February 24) at the start of a visit during which the two sides will aim to reset relations that have been buffeted..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:14Published

Namaste Trump: What deals will be signed on US President's India visit | Oneindia News [Video]Namaste Trump: What deals will be signed on US President's India visit | Oneindia News

While US President Donald Trump's visit will be dominated by theatrics, especially all day on Monday, but that is not all that the visit promises to be. India and the US are also looking at signing..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:27Published

