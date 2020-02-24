Global  

Nolan Tells Rosalind Dyer Her Deals Are Over

Nolan Tells Rosalind Dyer Her Deals Are Over

Nolan Tells Rosalind Dyer Her Deals Are Over

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) goes to see serial killer Rosalind Dyer (guest star Annie Wersching) that she and her protege failed completely.

No more games, no more deals, just a cell.

But she says she has one more secret about Det.

Nick Armstrong (guest star Harold Perrineau).

Watch 'The Rookie' SUNDAY 10|9c on ABC.
Nolan Tells Rosalind Dyer Her Deals Are Over

Watch full episodes of The Rookie online at ABC.

Stream Nolan Tells Rosalind Dyer Her Deals Are Over instantly.




