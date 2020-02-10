Global  

Snow hits parts of Northern Ireland as yellow weather warning issued

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Snow hits parts of Northern Ireland as yellow weather warning issued

Snow hits parts of Northern Ireland as yellow weather warning issued

Residents of Cookstown, Northern Ireland woke up to a blanket of snow on Monday (February 24).

A yellow weather warning for snow and rain came into effect at midnight on Sunday and is expected to last until noon on Monday.
