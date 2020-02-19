Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sony's Xperia announcement in 7 minutes

Sony's Xperia announcement in 7 minutes

Video Credit: engadget - Duration: 07:32s - Published < > Embed
Sony's Xperia announcement in 7 minutes

Sony's Xperia announcement in 7 minutes

Sony just announced its first 5G flagship, the Xperia 1 II.

In addition, the company showed off a Pro model, which utilizes mmWave technology.

Rounding out its announcement is the company’s mid-range model, the Xperia 10 II.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sony closing PlayStation community forums [Video]Sony closing PlayStation community forums

Sony closing PlayStation community forums The PlayStation community forums are getting shut down. The online boards - which served to help and support users who have encountered issues with their..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.