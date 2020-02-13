Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick welcome their first child now < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:00s - Published Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick welcome their first child Acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick have welcomed their first child together.

