Israeli jets strike targets in Syria and Gaza

Rocket explosions pounded the sky in Israel on Sunday followed by sirens.

This is what 24 hours of hostility sounds like from the ground near Gaza.

It's part of an escalation of violence after militant group Islamic Jihad fired a barrage of rockets from Gaza into southern Israel sending residents running for shelters.

Israel struck back launching air strikes in Syria and around Gaza.

Earlier that day Israel said its troops killed an Islamic Jihad member who was trying to plant explosives near the border fence with Gaza.

Video footage circulated online of what appeared to be a lifeless body dangling from an Israeli military bulldozer.

The images caused uproar in Gaza and calls for retaliation.

Israeli military said its forces struck "Islamic Jihad terror targets south of Damascus" as well as a dozen Jihad targets through the Gaza strip.

Syrian media had reported that Israeli planes entered Syrian airspace and its air defenses had intercepted "hostile targets" over the capital, Damascus.