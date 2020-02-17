Global  

Justin Bieber makes U.S. Albums Chart history with seventh number one

Justin Bieber makes U.S. Albums Chart history with seventh number one

Justin Bieber makes U.S. Albums Chart history with seventh number one

Changes has debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 with sales of 231,000 equivalent albums - the third biggest opening week of 2020 so far.
Recent related news from verified sources

Justin Bieber and Tame Impala battling for number one album

Justin Bieber and Tame Impala are in a close race for this week’s number one album.
Belfast Telegraph - Published


