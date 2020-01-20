Jamie Foxx wants to 'celebrate his own blackness' 8 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:43s - Published Jamie Foxx wants to 'celebrate his own blackness' Jamie Foxx has revealed he wants to "stop thinking" about the Oscar and "celebrate his own blackness" as he picked up a special award given by the American Black Film Festival on Sunday night (24.02.20).

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources



You Might Like



Tweets about this