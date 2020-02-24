2 Works for you Monday Morning Forecast 21 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:32s - Published Good morning! Highs in the mid 50s with some chances of rain. Good morning! Highs in the mid 50s with some chances of rain.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this KX News A warm and sunny day today with snow chances in the works for Monday. Here's your #OneMinuteForecast. - Meteorologi… https://t.co/um1oXd6KM4 3 days ago 13WREX CLOUDY MORNING: Clouds are lingering following Monday's precipitation, but as drier air works in, expect a return t… https://t.co/UIYSTdobFf 6 days ago