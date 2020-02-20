Global  

India vs New Zealand | 1st Test: Post Match Analysis

India vs New Zealand | 1st Test: Post Match Analysis

India vs New Zealand | 1st Test: Post Match Analysis

India lost the first Test against New Zealand at Wellington by 10 wickets withing 4 days.

Cricket expert Vimal Kumar got a ring side view of the action.

Here's his analysis of Virat Kohli and team's performance.
Ravi Shastri recalls his Test debut at Wellington exactly 39 years ago

*Wellington:* India's head coach Ravi Shastri recalled the days when he made his international debut...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •DNA


Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand, 1st Test

Stay updated with Times of India for all the live score updates, ball by ball commentary and...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Zee News



Vsplusonline

VSplusonline New post (India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: My scores don't reflect the way I am batting, says Virat Kohli - Times of… https://t.co/R24YmrzyNi 2 hours ago

cricwindow007

Cricwindow RT @cricwindow007: 1st Test : Tim Southee's 9 wkts with excellent pace bowling led New Zealand to upset India by huge 10 wkts and led serie… 2 hours ago

cricwindow007

Cricwindow 1st Test : Tim Southee's 9 wkts with excellent pace bowling led New Zealand to upset India by huge 10 wkts and led… https://t.co/QutCiodE8D 2 hours ago

dailysunbd

Daily-Sun New Zealand beats India by 10 wickets in series-opening test-464525 https://t.co/qWKFnJtJZf 7 hours ago

Vsplusonline

VSplusonline New post (India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Score Updates: India 7 wickets down on Day 4 - Times of India) has bee… https://t.co/uPF27X1KWg 8 hours ago

dineshaitha6

#SarileruNeekevvaru ™️🔥 RT @exclusivetlngna: India - New Zealand 1st Test: New Zealand crushes India via 10 wickets to take the lead 1-0 #INDvsNZTestCricket #Trump… 10 hours ago

exclusivetlngna

Telangana-exclusive India - New Zealand 1st Test: New Zealand crushes India via 10 wickets to take the lead 1-0 #INDvsNZTestCricket… https://t.co/XDfIUZrP33 10 hours ago

Reddit_Cricket

Reddit Cricket https://t.co/6DUs826hqT Post Match Thread: 1st Test, India vs New Zealand at Wellington #cricket 11 hours ago


New Zealand beat India by 10 wickets in 1st Test, Kohli says, ‘weren’t competitive enough’ [Video]New Zealand beat India by 10 wickets in 1st Test, Kohli says, ‘weren’t competitive enough’

New Zealand defeated India by 10 wickets in the 1st test in Wellington. NZ seamers bowled out India below 200 in both the innings. On Day 4, the Kiwis bowled out India for 191, with a lead of 8 runs...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:42Published

India vs New Zealand | 1st Test update: Men in Blue trail by 39 runs on Day 3 [Video]India vs New Zealand | 1st Test update: Men in Blue trail by 39 runs on Day 3

India were left struggling at 144 for four in their second innings at stumps on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Sunday. The visitors still trail New Zealand by 39..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:36Published

