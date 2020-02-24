Global  

Trump calls Modi 'tough', will both leaders break trade deadlock?

Trump calls Modi 'tough', will both leaders break trade deadlock? | OneIndia News

Trump calls Modi 'tough', will both leaders break trade deadlock? | OneIndia News

While grand optics dominate US President Donald Trump's India visit, what remains elusive is a trade deal over differences on India's tariff regime.

Trump has called India tariff king, and said that India hits the US very on trade, a charge India denies since it says it complies with existing WTO rules.

Will both countries be able to seal a limited trade pact?

