Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Julian Assange > Julian Assange supporters protest outside court ahead of extradition hearing

Julian Assange supporters protest outside court ahead of extradition hearing

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Julian Assange supporters protest outside court ahead of extradition hearing

Julian Assange supporters protest outside court ahead of extradition hearing

Supporters of Julian Assange have gathered outside court as the WikiLeaks founder begins his fight against extradition to the US, where he is accused of helping to leak hundreds of thousands of classified documents.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Report: Trump offered Julian Assange a pardon in exchange for saying Russia didn’t hack the DNC

Report: Trump offered Julian Assange a pardon in exchange for saying Russia didn’t hack the DNCBreaking news out of the UK today indicates that the Judge presiding over Julian Assange‘s...
The Next Web - Published

Assange supporters rally outside London court ahead of extradition case

Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange rallied outside a London court as he appeared via...
SBS - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

grantjarvis66

Grant Jarvis #ProtectAssange RT @TheCanaryUK: Julian Assange supporters protest outside court ahead of extradition hearing. https://t.co/OcrubS85Z3 4 minutes ago

lacaldojewelery

Laura RT @TheCanaryUK: Julian Assange supporters protest outside court ahead of extradition hearing. https://t.co/OcrubRQv7v 12 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Call for PM to stop Assange extradition [Video]Call for PM to stop Assange extradition

Protesters have called for the extradition of Julian Assange to be blocked, especially since the US has refused to send Anne Sacoolas back to the UK to stand trial for the death of Harry Dunn.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:55Published

Protesters march for Assange's release [Video]Protesters march for Assange's release

Protesters march for Assange's release

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.