Namaste Trump: US President on Pakistan, defence & trade talks with India

US President Donald Trump spoke on various topics at the Namaste Trump event at Motera staduium.

On the defence front, he said that US will sign $ 3 bn defence deals with India.

Trump said, “I'm pleased to announce that tomorrow our representatives will sign deals to sell over US $ 3 Billion, in the absolute finest state of the art military helicopters and other equipment to the Indian armed forces.” Trump also spoke on terrorism in India-Pakistan border.

Watch the full video to know more.
Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says U.S. keen to boost defence equipment sales to India

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed on Monday to boost trade ties between the United States and India,...
Reuters India - Published

India, US in discussion for a 'fantastic' trade agreement: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday said India and America are in discussion for a "fantastic" trade...
IndiaTimes - Published


krishworlds

B G KRISHNA RT @ThePrintIndia: From Bollywood, cricket to combating terrorism and US's good relations with Pakistan — US President Donald Trump covered… 21 minutes ago

ThePrintIndia

ThePrint From Bollywood, cricket to combating terrorism and US's good relations with Pakistan — US President Donald Trump co… https://t.co/PNhSybG9HJ 23 minutes ago

yuvakishore242

Yuva Kishore RT @Imtiazwaziri: We, the long suppressed Pashtuns in Pakistan are hereby urging the US President @realDonaldTrump on His official Yatra to… 55 minutes ago

ThePrintIndia

ThePrint In his speech at the Namaste Trump event at Motera stadium, President Trump said US had "good ties with Pakistan",… https://t.co/GMtxLF3SyO 3 hours ago

Jagranjosh

JagranJosh India RT @JagranEnglish: #NamasteTrump | My government is working positively with Pakistan to crack down on terrorist organisations that operate… 4 hours ago

JagranEnglish

Jagran English #NamasteTrump | My government is working positively with Pakistan to crack down on terrorist organisations that ope… https://t.co/N15l9rDSNu 4 hours ago

Namaste_Obama

Namaste_Trump USA RT @actindia: Namaste Trump. US President Donald Trump visiting India alone. Prez left @WhiteHouse to visit India only. Mr @realDonaldTrump… 10 hours ago

actindia

Act India - One India Namaste Trump. US President Donald Trump visiting India alone. Prez left @WhiteHouse to visit India only. Mr… https://t.co/1LxH3xLS0U 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sand artist makes welcome sculpture of the Trumps for their visit to India [Video]Sand artist makes welcome sculpture of the Trumps for their visit to India

A sand artist created a sculpture of visiting US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania on a beach in southeast India. World renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created the sculpture of the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:44Published

'Namaste': Trump greets tens of thousands on Indian visit [Video]'Namaste': Trump greets tens of thousands on Indian visit

Tens of thousands of people packed into a stadium in western India to welcome U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday as he began his first official visit to the country at a time when relations have..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:06Published

