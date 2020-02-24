Namaste Trump: US President on Pakistan, defence & trade talks with India

US President Donald Trump spoke on various topics at the Namaste Trump event at Motera staduium.

On the defence front, he said that US will sign $ 3 bn defence deals with India.

Trump said, “I'm pleased to announce that tomorrow our representatives will sign deals to sell over US $ 3 Billion, in the absolute finest state of the art military helicopters and other equipment to the Indian armed forces.” Trump also spoke on terrorism in India-Pakistan border.

