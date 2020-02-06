Empty shelves in Milan supermarket as coronavirus puts parts of the region on lockdown

After numerous cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Lombardy, northern Italy, stock in this Milan supermarket was running low on February 23.

Footage shows empty shelves in this Esselunga shop on Rubattino Street.

Lorenzo De Vidovich, a social researcher in Milan, said online that this incident was "hard to explain." Italy has confirmed over 150 cases of the virus and has placed various areas into lockdown to contain Covid19.