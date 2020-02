Cloudy Monday, snow moves in late

BOTH WILL COMBINE TO GIVE US OURSNOW CHANCE.AS WE GO THROUGH THE DAY TODAYALL OF THE RAIN AND SNOW WILL BETO THE SOUTH OF US.JUST RAIN ACROSS ILLINOIS, AT2:30 P.M.

THIS AFTERNOON.NOW OVERNIGHT TONIGHT, SOME OFTHIS PRECIPITATION GETS CLOSEENOUGH WE'LL PUT A SLIGHT CHANCEOF MAYBE A FEW SHOWERS SOUTH OFMILWAUKEE HEADING INTO TONIGHT.DURING THE DAY ON TUESDAY, SNOWDEVELOPS, MAINLY SOUTH OF USDURING THE MORNING ON TUESDAY,TUESDAY AFTERNOON, LOOK FORTHINGS TO PICK UP, BUT THECOMPUTER MODEL RUNS CONTINUE TOKEEP THE BULK OF THE SNOW TO THESOUTH OF THE AREA.THIS RUN IS PROBABLY THEFURTHEST SOUTH I HAVE SEEN YET.BUT I DO THINK SOME OF THE SNOWOF COURSE WILL BE HERE INSOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN.AND THEN AS WE HEAD INTOTOMORROW, I MEAN INTO WEDNESDAY,LOOK FOR SNOW AT LEAST EARLY.HOW MUCH SNOW WE EXPECT, LOOKFOR 5 TO 8 INCHES TOTAL SNOW FORMILWAUKEE AND TO THE SOUTH.LOCATIONS NORTHWEST OF MILWAUKEETOTALS GO DOWN AND MAYBE DOWNTOWARDS KENOSHA EVEN MORE THAN 8WINTER STORM WATCH GOES INTOEFFECT NOON TOMORROW THROUGH3:00 P.M.

ON WEDNESDAY.DURING THAT TIME FRAME THAT'SWHEN THE BURLK OF NOTE WILLFALL.38 DEGREES FOR A HIGH.MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES.FOR TONIGHT A LOW TEMPERATURE OF30 DEGREES TONIGHT A SLIGHTCHANCE OF SNOW SOUTH TONIGHT,NOT MUCH IF ANY ACCUMULATION,THEN THE SNOW REALLY PICKS UPTOMORROW AFTERNOON, SO REALLY ASFAR AS THE COMMUTE GOES IT ISTOMORROW AFTERNOON AND EVENINGCOMMUTE THINGS START TO HEADDOWN HILL.WEDNESDAY MORNING'S COMMUTECOULD ALSO BE TOU