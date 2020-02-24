Global  

Donald Trump mispronounces Sachin Tendulkar's name during speech in Ahmedabad

US President Donald Trump mispronounces the name of star Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during a rally at the world's largest cricket stadium.

The rally is part of a two-day tour of India where Mr Trump will also visit the Taj Mahal.
newsr_IN

NewsR Donald Trump mispronounces Sachin Tendulkar's name during speech in Ahmedabad: https://t.co/moBY53FM1Y #DonaldTrump 6 minutes ago

latestly

LatestLY Donald Trump Mispronounces Sachin Tendulkar’s Name As 'Soochin', ICC and Others Brutally Troll US President for Wro… https://t.co/3Tgvqx9eE3 1 hour ago

TellDM

Danish Manzoor | ದಾನಿಷ್ RT @IBT_Sports: After Donald Trump mispronounces Sachin Tendulkar's name, ICC pokes fun at it #TrumpVisitIndia #SachinTendulkar #TrumpInIn… 2 hours ago

fpjindia

Free Press Journal #FPJSPorts 'Soo-chin': @ICC hilariously trolls @realDonaldTrump after he mispronounces @sachin_rt's name… https://t.co/F2nyg3adhP 2 hours ago

IBT_Sports

IBT India Sports After Donald Trump mispronounces Sachin Tendulkar's name, ICC pokes fun at it #TrumpVisitIndia #SachinTendulkar… https://t.co/dlW1ITV49Q 2 hours ago

BeirutiBrit

Europeangirlabroad RT @ThePoke: BREAKING: Donald Trump mispronounces the name "Sachin Tendulkar" proving he is no cricket fan - despite being a wrong 'un who… 3 hours ago

ThePoke

The Poke BREAKING: Donald Trump mispronounces the name "Sachin Tendulkar" proving he is no cricket fan - despite being a wro… https://t.co/Qfeh0ky4Uf 3 hours ago


Sand artist makes welcome sculpture of the Trumps for their visit to India [Video]Sand artist makes welcome sculpture of the Trumps for their visit to India

A sand artist created a sculpture of visiting US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania on a beach in southeast India.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:44Published

‘PM Modi very tough; proof that Indians can achieve anything’: Donald Trump [Video]‘PM Modi very tough; proof that Indians can achieve anything’: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump addressed the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. He lauded Prime Minister for the work he has done for the country and said that PM Modi is a very..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:27Published

