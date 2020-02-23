TURKEY-IRAN QUAKE 44 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WEVV - Published TURKEY-IRAN QUAKE TURKEY-IRAN QUAKE

TURKEY-IRAN QUAKE An earthquake devastating turkey? Leaves at least nine people dead and dozens injured. A fiv?poin? Seven magnitude earthquake struck roughly 43 villages near the border of turkey and iran? On sunday. Officials saying three children are among the dead? Adding? The quake leveled more than a thousand buildings. In neighboring iran at least 75 people were injured.







