TURKEY-IRAN QUAKE

TURKEY-IRAN QUAKE
TURKEY-IRAN QUAKE

An earthquake devastating turkey?

Leaves at least nine people dead and dozens injured.

A fiv?poin?

Seven magnitude earthquake struck roughly 43 villages near the border of turkey and iran?

On sunday.

Officials saying three children are among the dead?

Adding?

The quake leveled more than a thousand buildings.

In neighboring iran at least 75 people were injured.



