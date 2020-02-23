Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Delhi violence: Cop killed, houses & cars set on fire as protestors clash

Delhi violence: Cop killed, houses & cars set on fire as protestors clash

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:02s - Published < > Embed
Delhi violence: Cop killed, houses & cars set on fire as protestors clash

Delhi violence: Cop killed, houses & cars set on fire as protestors clash

Violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Monday in an area between the Jaffrabad and Maujpur metro stations.

Stones were pelted and vehicles and houses were set on fire by those indulging in violence.

A police constable was killed, and a man in his 20s was targeted by a violent mob.

The police conducted a lathicharge on the crowd to free the victim.

The violence occurred near an anti-CAA protest in Jaffrabad.

A day earlier, clashes at a smaller scale had taken place in nearby Maujpur.

Police called in reinforcements on Monday afternoon to control the situation.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DeccanHerald

Deccan Herald Sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the violence in the capital "appeared to be orchestrated" to coi… https://t.co/N7HOgx0xSn 21 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi: Clashes near fresh CAA protest site in Jaffrabad; metro stations shut [Video]Delhi: Clashes near fresh CAA protest site in Jaffrabad; metro stations shut

Violence broke out in the Maujpur area in the national capital on Sunday. Stone pelting was reported between two clashing groups in the area which is very close to Jaffrabad which has become the site..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.