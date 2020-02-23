Delhi violence: Cop killed, houses & cars set on fire as protestors clash

Violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Monday in an area between the Jaffrabad and Maujpur metro stations.

Stones were pelted and vehicles and houses were set on fire by those indulging in violence.

A police constable was killed, and a man in his 20s was targeted by a violent mob.

The police conducted a lathicharge on the crowd to free the victim.

The violence occurred near an anti-CAA protest in Jaffrabad.

A day earlier, clashes at a smaller scale had taken place in nearby Maujpur.

Police called in reinforcements on Monday afternoon to control the situation.