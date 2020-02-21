Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cara Delevingne > Cara Delevingne calls out Justin Bieber for blocking her online

Cara Delevingne calls out Justin Bieber for blocking her online

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Cara Delevingne calls out Justin Bieber for blocking her online

Cara Delevingne calls out Justin Bieber for blocking her online

Cara Delevingne has taken Justin Bieber to task online after he ranked the model star his least favourite of his wife Hailey's friends.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Cara Delevingne Puts Justin Bieber on Blast After He Rated Her His Least Favorite!

Cara Delevingne is reacting to Justin Bieber‘s BFF ranking. While playing “Spill Your Guts or...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •The WrapE! OnlineBelfast Telegraph



You Might Like


Tweets about this

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @celebritykimdot: Cara Delevingne Calls Out Justin Bieber For Blocking Her On Instagram https://t.co/393m4blaon #UK #TodayUK #WeekUK 1 hour ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 Cara Delevingne Calls Out Justin Bieber For Blocking Her On Instagram https://t.co/393m4blaon #UK #TodayUK #WeekUK 1 hour ago

ChochilinoRadio

Chochilino Cara Delevingne Calls Out Justin Bieber For Blocking Her On Instagram https://t.co/UCm4FHxAe5 2 hours ago

TheWantedPotato

Aiu Mangande Cara Delevingne Calls Out @justin@justinbieber For Blocking Her On Instagram https://t.co/BZuV0Z5ksF follow me please? 2 hours ago

DuaLipaTaylorS

FanN1DuaLipa RT @MTVUK: 😬👀 @CaraDelevingne publicly calls out @JustinBieber for blocking her on Instagram >>> https://t.co/pNAwAQl5Df https://t.co/O0ERn… 3 hours ago

MTVUK

MTV UK 😬👀 @CaraDelevingne publicly calls out @JustinBieber for blocking her on Instagram >>> https://t.co/pNAwAQl5Df https://t.co/O0ERnZkemF 3 hours ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Cara Delevingne calls Justin Bieber out after he says she is the least favorite of his wife's friends… https://t.co/YMk4Vca0K8 3 hours ago

Ms_Michelle_Roy

Michelle Roy 🇨🇦 RT @CTVNews: Cara Delevingne calls Justin Bieber out after he says she is the least favourite of his wife's friends https://t.co/hVDX9O91hU… 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cara Delevingne Calls Justin Bieber Out [Video]Cara Delevingne Calls Justin Bieber Out

That's according to model and actress Cara Delevingne, who responded Friday after Bieber said she was the least favorite friend of his wife, Hailey Baldwin. The admission came on "The Late Late Show..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published

Selena Gomez Releases New Song 'Feel Me' [Video]Selena Gomez Releases New Song 'Feel Me'

Selena Gomez Releases New Song 'Feel Me' Gomez dropped the surprise bonus track to her album, 'Rare,' on Friday. The pop star has been teasing her fans about "Feel Me" since 2016. Selena Gomez, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.