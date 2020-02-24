Global  

Rifkind rubbishes claim that MI5 chiefs don't trust Patel

Sir Malcolm Rifkind says allegations that MI5 were withholding intelligence from Home Secretary Priti Patel are "complete rubbish." The former chair of the Intelligence and Security Committee said: "The whole purpose of MI5 is to assist the home secretary in the implementation of counter-terrorism policies to protect the public, and you don't do that by withholding intelligence." Report by Jonesia.

