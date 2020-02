US President Donald Trump along with wife Melania Trump visits the Taj Mahal in Agra | OneIndia News

US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AND FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP REACHED THEIR SECOND STOP- THE CITY OF AGRA.

THEY VISITED THE ICONIC TAJ MAHAL AFTER WHICH THEY WILL HEAD TO DELHI.

US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ADDRESSING A HUGE CROWD AT THE MOTERA STADIUM IN AHMEDABAD TODAY DESCRIBED PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI AS HIS SPECIAL FRIEND AND A TREMENDOUSLY SUCCESSFUL LEADER BUT HE ALSO SAID HE WAS VERY TOUGH.

WITH US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AND FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP SEATED BESIDE HIM, PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI TODAY BEGAN THEIR JOINT MEGA EVENT AT AHMEDABAD BY SAYING "NAMASTE, TRUMP" THRICE AND OTHER NEWS