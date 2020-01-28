Global  

Sand artist makes welcome sculpture of the Trumps for their visit to India

Sand artist makes welcome sculpture of the Trumps for their visit to India

Sand artist makes welcome sculpture of the Trumps for their visit to India

A sand artist created a sculpture of visiting US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania on a beach in southeast India.

World renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created the sculpture of the Trumps on February 22 at Puri beach in Odisha, to welcome them to India, having them appear with the famed Indian symbol, the Taj Mahal.

Pattnaik created the six-foot-high and ten-foot-long sculpture by using about 4 tons of sand, alongside a second sculpture with messages reading "Namaste Trump" and "Heartiest Welcome to President Trump".

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to visit the city of Ahmedabad on February 24 where together with Indian Prime Minister Modi will be present to greet them.
