Unidentified man fires 8 rounds amid violence over CAA in Delhi| OneIndia News

Unidentified man fires 8 rounds amid violence over CAA in Delhi

An unidentified man fired 8 rounds at Delhi's Jaffrabad amid anti-CAA protests that escalated into clashes with the police.

The area saw violence on Sunday and remained tense today until violence broke out.

2 houses were torched and a fire tender was set on fire.

A police personnel was killed.
