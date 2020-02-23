Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: Italy quarantines Northern towns as new cases jump

Coronavirus outbreak: Italy quarantines Northern towns as new cases jumpCoronavirus outbreak: Italy quarantines Northern towns as new cases jump
Two dead, 79 infected in Italy as government fights to contains coronavirus outbreak

Cases of the new coronavirus in Italy, the most affected country in Europe, rose on Saturday to...
Reuters India - Published

Italy locks down 'hot spot' towns as fears of coronavirus pandemic sweep across Europe

"Hot spot" cities and towns across northern Italy were in lockdown as authorities battled to contain...
USATODAY.com - Published


cahulaan

Patrick Italy quarantines towns, cancels Venice's Carnival amid surprise coronavirus outbreak: Italy jumped from three repo… https://t.co/aE3U4PD86K 2 minutes ago

oldcoach2825

Peter RT @WSJ: Italy reports a fifth death from coronavirus as authorities impose quarantines in the country’s economic heartland to fight the wo… 3 minutes ago

MauroOrru94

Mauro Orrù Italy reports a fifth death from coronavirus as authorities impose quarantines in the country’s economic heartland… https://t.co/PJJTGG8QnI 17 minutes ago

rauspitz

rauspitz RT @jennablan: Italy reports a fifth death from coronavirus as authorities impose quarantines in the country’s economic heartland to fight… 22 minutes ago


Empty Streets Echo Wuhan’s as Coronavirus Cases Cause Italian Towns to Quarantine [Video]Empty Streets Echo Wuhan’s as Coronavirus Cases Cause Italian Towns to Quarantine

Italy is currently experiencing the worst outbreak of COVID-19 in all of Europe. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:53Published

Four new cases of coronavirus in UK [Video]Four new cases of coronavirus in UK

Four cruise ship passengers flown to England this weekend have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the UK to 13. The four have been transferred to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published

