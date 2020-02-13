Global  

Coronavirus Vs Influenza: Which is more likely to infect you?

Coronavirus Vs Influenza: Which is more likely to infect you?

Coronavirus Vs Influenza: Which is more likely to infect you?

We're still learning more about the Coronavirus otherwise known as Covid-19.

Many of you at home may be asking yourself these questions: What is this virus?

How does it spread?

Should I be worried?

Here's what we learned.
Coronavirus Vs Influenza: Which is more likely to infect you?

Of the outbreak.

We're still learning about an outbreak that's raising concerns throughout the country... it's called the "corona-virus"... also known as "covid-19".

"7" states..

And "19" confirmed cases..

The virus has now made it's way into the united states.

News 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from union hospital.

She spoke with experts..

And explains how the virus spreads..

I sat down with doctor bowl-linger to ask him what many of "you" at home are wondering.

What is this virus?

How does it spread?

Should i be worried?

This is what i've learned.

Doctors believe the virus originated from bats.

It's considered a "respiratory illness" that started in wuhan,china.

It spreads by contact-- that means being about 6 feet from someone else.

"droplets"..

Or coughs and sneezes are how it infects you.

However, if you've ordered things online..

You can be relived.

That's because the c-d-c says it's highly unlikely to spread through objects like packages.

While it's important to take precaution..

Doctor bowl-linger says the chances of getting the virus are low.

"but the reality is we don't want people to panic "but the reality is we don't want people to panic about it because your chances of contracting it are very low at this point in the unted states and chances of contracting the flu and being sick from that is a lot higher and remember the flu can be a deadly disease too."

So if you haven't it's not too late to get your flu shot.

Reporting live from union, jordan kudisch, news 10.



