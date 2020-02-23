South Korea President Issues Highest Level Of Alert For Coronavirus

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the country was at a "watershed moment" regarding the coronavirus.

Moon-Jae issued the highest level of national alert on Sunday and ordered new resources to tackle the outbreak.

The novel coronavirus is largely focused on the southern city of Daegu but has spread throughout the country.

The Ministry of Defense of South Korea confirmed Monday that an additional four soldiers had been diagnosed.