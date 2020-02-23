Global  

Bernie Sanders Takes Nevada With A Commanding Lead

Bernie Sanders Takes Nevada With A Commanding Lead

Bernie Sanders Takes Nevada With A Commanding Lead

Bernie Sanders is beginning to cement his front-runner status in the U.S. Democratic presidential race.

After his dominant win in Nevada, his rivals sought to blunt his momentum ahead of 15 nominating contests in the next 10 days.

Sanders is an independent senator from Vermont and a self-avowed democratic socialist.

Sanders has been riding a wave of support across age, race, and ideology to capture 47% in the Nevada caucuses.
Bernie Sanders Takes Nevada With A Commanding Lead

