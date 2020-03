Man asks community for help to continue work on cemetery

YOU'LL FIND DAVID GOODMAN HERENAT SOMETIMES CROUCHED DOWN,SNAPPING AWAY AT BRANCHES NATOTHER TIMES TURNING TO HISCHAINSAW NAT FOR SOME HELP ANDWHILE IT MIGHT LOOK LIKEGOODMAN IS DOING LANDSCAPINGWORK IN SOMEONE'S BACKYARDHE'S NOT NAT (CARS ON I-10HE'S DOING THIS WORK IN RIORICO - JUST OFF THE NORTHBOUNDFRONTAGE ROAD NAT (CARS ON APLOT OF LAND MOST DON'T KNOWOF THE CALABASAS CEMETERY1:46-1:52 - "WHEN I CAME IN ITWAS COMPLETELY OVERGROWN,THERE WAS NO WALKING ROOM."LIKE MOST GOODMAN HAS DRIVENBY THE CEMETERY (MANY TIMESNAT 2:34-2:37 - "ONE DAY I'MGONNA COME, ONE DAY I'M GONNACOME." ONCE HE LEARNED ITSHISTORY AND MORE IMPORTANTLYWHO WAS BURIED IN IT 1:24-1:30- "SO THE PEOPLE FROM THEAREA, ALONG WITH SOLDIERS ANDTHE MISSIONERS ARE THE ONESTHAT ARE BURIED HERE." HE KNEWHE NEEDED TO DO SOMETHINGABOUT IT 2:12-2:15 - "ME BEINGA VETERAN, YOU KNOW, ITTOUCHED MY HEART." NAT2:17-2:21 - "I DECIDED IWANTED TO CLEAN THE RESTINGPLACE OF MY FALLEN BROTHERS."AND HE'S BEEN DOING THAT FOR(FIVE YEARS FINDINGGRAVESITE AFTER GRAVESITE NAT6:18-6:20 - "I PUT IT TOGETHERLIKE A JIGSAW PUZZLE." NOWHE'S TRYING TO OVERCOME A NEWHURDLE - GETTING RESOURCES TOCONTINUE HIS WORK 3:01-3:04 -"NO WERE JUST DOWN TOMAINTAINING IT." AND WHILE HECONTINUE TRYING TO REACH OUTTO THE COMMUNITY FOR THAT HELPHE ALSO ENCOURAGES ONE THING9:16-9:22 - "WHAT I WANT ISPEOPLE TO COME AND SEE IT ANDSEE HISTORY."GOODMAN STARTED A GOFUNDMEWHERE HE HOPES TO BRING INSOME DONATIONS SO HE CAN BUYTHE TOOLS HE NEEDS TO KEEPMAINTAINING THE GROUNDS.

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO HELP -- YOU CAN FIND A LINK ON OUR WEBSITE

