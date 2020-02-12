Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kentucky History Treasures- Lincoln Watch

Kentucky History Treasures- Lincoln Watch

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
Kentucky History Treasures- Lincoln Watch

Kentucky History Treasures- Lincoln Watch

Perhaps the most prominent piece in the collection of the Kentucky Historical Society belonged to the president himself.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Kentucky History Treasures- Lincoln Watch

C1 3 coming from lincoln's pocket watch.

That sound comes from the actual pocket watch lincoln used in real life.

Steven spielberg sent his team out to kentucky to record the authentic sound.

Here's doug high with this week's kentucky history treasures.

Doug high: one of the most treasured items in our archive at the kentucky historical society is abraham lincoln's pocket watch.

You can hear it tick.

From school kids to spielberg, it definitely is a crowd pleaser, but what does it tell us about our 16th president who proclaimed, "i, too, am a kentuckian."

Julie kemper: the kentucky historical society has some really special objects with great stories of kentuckians of note, but probably on the top of that list is a pocket watch that was owned by abraham lincoln.

Julie kemper: our watch is in pristine condition.

It was actually made in copenhagen, and we believe it was sold by tiffany &amp; company.

So in addition to the watch, we actually have the watch chain as well with a fob on the end, and carved and onyx are the initials a.

L.

Julie kemper: no one knows how many watches lincoln owned in his lifetime.

We do know that there are two still existing today.

One is at the smithsonian institution and was very well used.

It has a lot of damage to it.

The watch here at the kentucky historical society looks like something that was either purchased by lincoln or given to him later in his life.

Julie kemper: at the time the movie lincoln was being created, we were actually approached by skywalker sound.

They were searching out authentic sounds to go into the movie lincoln.

It was very important to steven spielberg to have really authentic sounds, to have the tick of the watch.

It's a major part of one of the scenes, and they really wanted not just a watch from the 19th century, but lincoln's watch.

Julie kemper: certainly a lot of museums would be thrilled to have an iconic piece like this that belonged to lincoln, and we're so fortunate that we have it on display in our permanent gallery.

Julie kemper: even though we don't know how lincoln came to own this watch, it must have been special because it was passed down to his only son, robert.

Doug high: to learn more about abraham lincoln's pocket watch, visit us online at history.ky.gov.

From the kentucky history centers and museums in downtown frankfort, i'm doug high.

In consumer news:




You Might Like


Tweets about this

kygordonjack21

Keith G Jackson RT @KyHistSoc: Abraham Lincoln's pocket watch is featured in this week's edition of Kentucky History Treasures on @ABC36News . https://t.co… 2 days ago

KyHistSoc

Kentucky Historical Society Abraham Lincoln's pocket watch is featured in this week's edition of Kentucky History Treasures on @ABC36News . https://t.co/weYG8DS1i7 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kentucky History Treasures- Muhammad Ali [Video]Kentucky History Treasures- Muhammad Ali

It's not horse racing or UK basketball, yet he is still a legend in Kentucky Sports.

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished

This Day in History: Abraham Lincoln Is Born [Video]This Day in History: Abraham Lincoln Is Born

This Day in History: Abraham Lincoln Is Born February 12, 1809 One of America’s most admired presidents, Lincoln was born to a poor family in Hodgenville, KY. He attended school for only one year,..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.