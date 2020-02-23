Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Overnight Fire Breaks Out At Brisbane Apartment Complex

Overnight Fire Breaks Out At Brisbane Apartment Complex

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Overnight Fire Breaks Out At Brisbane Apartment Complex

Overnight Fire Breaks Out At Brisbane Apartment Complex

At least two people have been displaced following an apartment fire in Brisbane early Monday morning.

Jackie Ward reports.

(2/24/20)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HainesForSF

Shaun Haines 力是亮 Thoughts? San Francisco:: Overnight Fire Breaks Out At Brisbane Apartment Building https://t.co/rYw2tH5vzO #Local… https://t.co/HxavJ44KYk 1 minute ago

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 Overnight fire breaks out at apartment building in #Brisbane. https://t.co/Gl9yvI9jCq https://t.co/Aph6QDsPaj 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

1 Dead In Yonkers Apartment Building Fire [Video]1 Dead In Yonkers Apartment Building Fire

Fire officials say one person was killed and three others were injured on Sunday night in an apartment blaze in Yonkers. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:51Published

1 RESCUED & HOSPITALIZED AFTER APARTMENT FIRE [Video]1 RESCUED & HOSPITALIZED AFTER APARTMENT FIRE

1 RESCUED & HOSPITALIZED AFTER APARTMENT FIRE

Credit: KEZIPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.