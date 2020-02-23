Overnight Fire Breaks Out At Brisbane Apartment Complex 35 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:15s - Published Overnight Fire Breaks Out At Brisbane Apartment Complex At least two people have been displaced following an apartment fire in Brisbane early Monday morning. Jackie Ward reports. (2/24/20)

