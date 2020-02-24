Undercover FBI Agent Fact Checks Mob Movies & TV

Global  

Former undercover FBI agent, Mike McGowan, reviews notorious organized crime scenes in movies and television.

He deep dives into ‘Reservoir Dogs,’ ‘The Departed,’ ‘Donnie Brasco,’ ‘Boardwalk Empire,’ ‘The Sopranos,’ ‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Scarface,’ ‘The Irishman,’ ‘Billy Bathgate,’ ‘True Detective’ and ‘Narcos' and analyzes the probability, craft, and execution.
