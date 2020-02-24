Comeback Kids: Northeast Little League Softball sees enrollment grow after low numbers in previous y

This softball team is the "little league that could."

Northeast little league softball is pitching for a better year after seeing an increase in enrollment.

mallory beard reports how the added players... helps keep the league going.

These girls are ready to bat.

Marion//wyss"it's my favorite sport and i love playing it with my friends."

The northeast little league season is a couple months away..

After a couple years with dwindling enrollment, the league right now has ninety five sign ups so far...with only three weeks of registration left.

Emma schortgen//nells softball "i like being able to meet new teammates and see the joy on their faces when they hit the ball for the first time."the teams met financial needs with one hundred eleven players last year.

This year... they're aiming for one hundred twenty or more.so they can host more games and events.

Mackenzie carter"i want to be noticed as the youngest major."

Nells softball has five levels of play starting from age four to sixteen.

Many of the players feel its important for girls to play sports from a young age.emma schortgen//nel ls softball "girls don't really get recognized in sports, it's more of like the football and soccer for the boys."most of the non-profit's budget goes to maintaining the field and then directly to their players.

Lower enrollment affects the entire organzation."i started when i was seven.

Now that we have our open field day thing, it's a big change from how it was before.

It feels like one big community where we all know each other."the eight-year old softball organization remains the same..no matter how many sign up to help girls swing away at their dreams... with family at their side.lainy coleman "well they just cheer me on.

And they just say, 'great job, you're amazing."in fort wayne, i'm mallory beard.

The nells softball registration for their spring season is open until march twelfth.