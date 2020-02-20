Dow Movers: UNH, VZ

In early trading on Monday, shares of Verizon Communications topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.5%.

Year to date, Verizon Communications has lost about 4.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 7.3%.

UnitedHealth Group is lower by about 5.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 4.0%, and Merck, trading up 0.1% on the day.