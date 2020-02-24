Car crashes into electric pole next to a house on E. State Blvd.

Global  

A vehicle crashed into an electric pole on E.

State Boulevard beside a Bellshire neighborhood home on Sunday morning.
Investigation.

A car crash shut down east state boulevard this morning.

It happened around five-45.

City crews reparing here the electric lines.

The crash downed the pole outside a neighborhood home.the road was opened back up this afternoon.

Authorities reported no injuries and haven't provided details to how the crash happened




