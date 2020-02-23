Global  

Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada Caucuses According to AP, the Vermont Senator won a wide diversity of Nevada county delegates.

Sanders has now solidified his lead as the Democrats’ national front-runner.

He addressed a crowd of supporters, saying, "when we come together there is nothing we can’t accomplish." Bernie Sanders, via 'The Washington Post' Bernie Sanders, via 'The Washington Post' The Nevada caucuses are the first of the Democratic contests to incorporate a significant minority population.

Sanders was able to tap into the large Latino constituency in the state.

As Sanders claimed a successful win in Nevada, a second-place candidate remained unclear.
Bernie Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, takes national Democratic lead

LAS VEGAS -- Bernie Sanders scored a resounding victory in Nevada’s presidential caucuses on...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldMashableAl JazeeraFrance 24NPRDeutsche Welle


After Nevada, moderates try to slow Sanders’ momentum

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Bernie Sanders’ commanding Nevada caucus victory made him a top target...
Seattle Times - Published


