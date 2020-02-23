Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:08s - Published

Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada Caucuses

Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada Caucuses According to AP, the Vermont Senator won a wide diversity of Nevada county delegates.

Sanders has now solidified his lead as the Democrats’ national front-runner.

He addressed a crowd of supporters, saying, "when we come together there is nothing we can’t accomplish." Bernie Sanders, via 'The Washington Post' Bernie Sanders, via 'The Washington Post' The Nevada caucuses are the first of the Democratic contests to incorporate a significant minority population.

Sanders was able to tap into the large Latino constituency in the state.

As Sanders claimed a successful win in Nevada, a second-place candidate remained unclear.