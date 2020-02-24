Malaysia's Mahathir submits resignation, 'quits' his party 8 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:05s - Published Malaysia's Mahathir submits resignation, 'quits' his party Prime minister's move follows a weekend of political turmoil amid a bid by his party to form a new government without Anwar. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this