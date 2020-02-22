Global  

Vivienne Westwood amongst protesters at Assange hearing

Vivienne Westwood amongst protesters at Assange hearing

Vivienne Westwood amongst protesters at Assange hearing

Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood was among a group of protesters outside Woolwich Crown Court to mark the first day of the Julian Assange's extradition hearing.

Dame Vivienne Westwood joins protesters at Assange extradition hearing

Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood joined protesters outside a south London court to mark the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •NPR



Dame Vivienne Westwood joins protesters at Assange extradition hearing [Video]Dame Vivienne Westwood joins protesters at Assange extradition hearing

Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood joined protesters outside a south London court to mark the first day of Julian Assange’s extradition hearing. About one hundred people have gathered outside..

Julian Assange protest: Father speaks of son's 'arbitrary detention' [Video]Julian Assange protest: Father speaks of son's 'arbitrary detention'

Julian Assange's father John Shipton joins a protest at his son's incarceration ahead of an extradition hearing. Assange is wanted in the US on 18 charges related to the alleged leaking of cables - if..

